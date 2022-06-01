RI Blood Center launches ‘Thank the Donor’ program

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Patients who receive a blood transfusion now have a new way to show their appreciation to generous donors.

The Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) and Connecticut Blood Center (CTBC) launched a program called “ Thank the Donor ,” allowing patients to send an anonymous message to blood donors.

“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance the donor experience and emphasize the importance of their gift of life,” said Nicole Pineault, Director of Donor Resources for the RI and CT Blood Centers. “Thank the Donor is a unique way to illustrate the donor’s real-world impact and put a story or face behind each pint of blood they give.”

The program is available in more than 60 hospitals across both states. All patients have to do is scan a QR code on a green, heart-shaped tag that is placed on each unit of blood.

The QR code will direct patients to a website where they can write a personal message to the donor, with the option to include a photo or video as well.

“I just think that’s really going to drive home the impact that they’re having on the community,” Pineault said. “And I cannot wait to see the messages that are going to come through. I’m sure it’s going to be inspiring for our donors and our staff here at the blood center.”

Appreciation messages will be reviewed by a blood donor curator to ensure it doesn’t contain any private or sensitive information.

There is still an ongoing blood emergency leaving supplies at a dangerously low level. The RIBC is reminding residents that until Sept. 10, donors will receive a $10 e-gift card if they donate two or more times.

To make an appointment, donors should call (401) 453-8383.

