SUNNY VIEW – During the early morning hours of Saturday, June 4, the Dollar General located at 7854 NC-9 North in Sunny View was broken into by a male suspect. The suspect used a metal object to smash in the glass entrance door to gain access to the store. Anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact Detective Sergeant Caleb Edwards at (828) 899-0332.

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO