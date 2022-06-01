'Antiques Roadshow' films at Idaho Botanical Garden

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.

SUN VALLEY, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO