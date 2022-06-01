ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Antiques Roadshow' films at Idaho Botanical Garden

By NICK DANLAG Boise Weekly
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — It was a partly cloudy day at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Tuesday. Organizers and attendees were worried that the rain from Memorial Day would carry over, but “Antiques Roadshow” had near perfect weather. “It’s a pretty great opportunity for people and our volunteers,”...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

New Kids On The Block performing Tuesday at Ford Idaho Center

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — New Kids On The Block will be performing at the Ford Idaho Center Tuesday night. As part of the celebration, CBS2 will be taking you behind the scenes, showing off several hidden gems such as a secret tunnel. This performance is one of many the...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

CBS2 partners with Salvation Army to host hygiene drive June 8th

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 and Newstalk KBOI are teaming up with the Salvation Army to help Idaho families in need. There will be a hygiene drive on Wednesday, June 8th at our studio in Boise (140 N. 16th Street.) All donations will be given to families in need...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride delayed from weather

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride has been delayed due to bad weather. This charity event, hosted by High Desert Harley Davidson, is to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. The ride was scheduled...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Has It’s Own Atlantis, Explore the Underwater Ghost Town

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s, with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was tons of national hype about the area, specifically Thunder Mountain being the biggest gold producer in the US, so thousands came from all over to get their hands on some gold. Roosevelt and a nearby town Monumental Creek grew quickly.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Least Expensive Towns to Buy a Home in Idaho

Home prices are up, up, up around most of the country, especially in parts of Idaho, more specifically Ada County. Boise is booming, Meridian is skyrocketing and Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell have all continually gone up in home prices. According to Zillow, "The typical home value of homes in Boise...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

‘Boise is the First Market to Really Start Crashing’

The Boise housing market has had an incredible run in the national media. Last summer, in the real estate market, you saw homes being sold without inspections, sellers living in the sold home for months after selling, and thousands of dollars spent over asking prices in ridiculous bidding wars. Idaho's housing market was so historic that ABC, NBC, and CBS sent their national correspondents to cover the insane rise in home prices.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

This Grocery Store Being Named Most Popular In Idaho Is an Absolute Joke

How in the name of Joe Albertson’s Supermarket is this even possible?!. At this point, it’s really not a secret that if you look hard enough, you’ll find a “best in every state” list for virtually any category you can think of. Best Burgers. Best Tacos. Best Fish and Chips. Best Camping Spots. Best Romantic Hotels. Best Terrifying Attractions. You get the idea.
Post Register

Local church trying to help with housing crisis, building units on its unused property

BOISE, Idaho — A local church is trying to help with the affordable housing crisis here in Boise - building units on its unused property. "The number of families experiencing homelessness has dramatically increased, as rent increases and as availability is almost non-existent," Joe Bankard, lead pastor at the Collister United Methodist Church, said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell School District to offer free summer meals to kids

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell School District is offering free summer meals to kids. Starting Monday, June 6, meals will be served every weekday for kids ages 1-18 years old. The district says meals must be eaten on-site at one of the schools offering meals. Here is a...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Meridian convicted conference looks to help former inmates

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Saturday, dozens of people came out to the convicted conference at the Ten Mile Christian Church to learn more about life after prison. Over 33 speakers came to talk about a variety of topics, some were incarcerated and others spoke out to family members or loved ones who know someone incarcerated.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Idaho survivor of shocking crime spree to be featured in TV special

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special. The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6, and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Four men sentenced in Idaho after identity theft scheme

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Four men from New York were sentenced in Idaho after an identity theft scheme that spanned several cities in Idaho and Oregon. Officials say the men conspired to commit wire fraud by getting information from real Sprint customers and then ordering iPhones at Sprint stores, charging the customers' accounts.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Post Register

Weekend rain and thunderstorms followed by warming trend next week

BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — Expect some instability throughout the weekend. A round of showers are expected to hit our region over night and into the morning. Overnight lows are expected to cool into the mid 50's. On Sunday afternoon another round of showers and potential thunderstorms will arrive to...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Traffic Alert: Over 1,200 Motorcyclists to Impact I-84 near Boise Sunday

If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays. The 12th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, June 5! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels 55 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's second amendment and firearms laws

BOISE, Idaho — In the wake of the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and at the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, the topic of gun control is at the forefront of many minds. While it is a highly debated topic, some people may be surprised to hear what laws Idaho does or does not have when it comes to firearms and the second amendment.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Second Only To Alaska, Idaho Has the Most….

Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
BOISE, ID

