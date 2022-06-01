Iowa man charged with vehicular homicide for deadly March crash

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that happened back in March in Windsor Heights.

Cameron Slothouber, 26, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday on one charge of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving. He has since been released after posting bond.

A criminal complaint filed in the case says on March 26th, Slothouber was driving in the 1400 block of 63rd Street “in a reckless manner by speeding, and unsafely passing another motor vehicle on a roadway marked for no passing.” He hit two other vehicles in his attempt, one of them head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, 71-year-old Rickey Beasley, was critically injured in the crash. He later died of his injuries on April 18.

Slothouber is scheduled to be back in court on June 8.

