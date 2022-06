One more incident at Lewis middle school. Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola releasing the following news release this morning. It’s dated June 6th. Last night, around 9:00 pm, the Paso Robles Police Department became aware of a school threat directed at Daniel Lewis Middle School. The 13-year-old suspect sent another student a photograph of a handgun, stating he was going to commit a school shooting the following day. Shortly after sending the threat, the 13-year-old walked back his comments, stating he was only joking.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO