Ocala, FL

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announces new Chief Executive Officer

By Daniel Tozzi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCA Florida West Marion Hospital has announced the appointment of Peter Hemstead as Chief Executive Officer, effective today. “As we expand access to healthcare in our community, Peter will be instrumental in spearheading that growth. I have confidence his commitment to excellence will offer key operational oversight for our healthcare teams...

CareerSource CLM hosting Citrus County Job Fair on June 21

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will be hosting a Citrus County Summer Job Fair later this month for members of the community who are seeking employment. The job fair will take place on Tuesday, June 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Citrus County campus, which is located at 3800 S. Lecanto Highway in Lecanto. It is free and open to any job seekers in the Citrus, Levy, and Marion Counties’ region.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Garee Michael Harrison

Garee Michael “Mike” Harrison, 84, of Ocala, Florida, passed away at Ocala Regional Medical Center on May 30, 2022. He was born June 17, 1937, the son of the late David Marvin and Lovella Lorene (Cowen) Harrison. Michael was a native of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and lived all over the US while in the military before moving to Ocala 31 years ago. He married his loving wife, Carol, and together the two shared 63 years of love and happiness. Michael was a United States Navy Veteran who proudly served his country for 23 years prior to his retirement as a Navy Chaplain Lt. Commander. Mike was the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Opa Locka for 17 years. He was also the Chaplain at Lowell Women’s Prison for six years. He continued to share his Faith with others throughout his life. In his free time, Michael loved to be outdoors running and biking with his group of friends every morning. He also enjoyed photography and writing daily devotions.
OCALA, FL
Small Town Charm, Big Opportunities: Citrus County, Florida

Located on the west coast of Florida -- an area affectionately known as the “Nature Coast” -- Citrus County is best known for the beauty of its natural environment and strong ecotourism industry. However, the county has been quietly enjoying strong manufacturing sector job trends in last decade. As the Tampa and Orlando markets grow, this unique community is poised to see that pattern continue.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Florida sheriff retires after moving outside of county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff launched his retirement amid criticism that he moved outdoors the Jacksonville area no matter a county structure requiring that he keep there. In a press launch, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams talked about Thursday that he did not want to handle a courtroom...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ocala, FL
Health
Police: Van transporting 17 dogs crashes at Ocala intersection

OCALA, Fla. — A van transporting kenneled dogs to owners got into a crash Sunday morning. Ocala police said the crash occurred at the South Pine Avenue and Southwest Fort King Street intersection. The damage from the crash prevented the van from operating. The Orlando Police Department assisted Ocala...
OCALA, FL
Richard Edward Pesola

Richard Edward “Dick” Pesola, 86, of Ocala, Florida passed away at his home surrounded by family on May 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma; his parents, Waino and Blanche; his brothers, John and Wayne; his sister, Mary; and his niece, Sherry Lynn Pesola.
OCALA, FL
Ocala woman arrested in Leesburg after K-9 alerts on vehicle

An Ocala woman was arrested in Leesburg early Friday morning for possession of amphetamines after a traffic stop by a Lake County deputy. The deputy was on traffic patrol when he observed a vehicle with poor lighting and began to follow that car. When the deputy tried to read the car’s license plate it was unreadable due to what appeared to be white paint on the plate. The deputy also noted that the driver’s side mirror was missing.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala accepting applications for street banner lottery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is accepting applications for their street banner lottery from now through Monday. These banners will be located at the 1100 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard and at the 1300 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard. Each winning banner will be reserved...
OCALA, FL
Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned. County Officials say Ed Williams turned in his resignation letter on May 13th. His last day will be June 19th. Williams has been the head of the department since 2017. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Kris Benoit

Kris Benoit, 42, of Belleview Florida passed away June 1, 2022, in Belleview, Florida. He was born on March 30, 1980, in Hialeah, Florida. He worked as a business project manager. Kris was loved and adored by so many for his beautiful, loving, giving heart. He will be missed beyond measure.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

I am a snowbird in The Villages. Last year there was activity in our area with roofers replacing roofs. A young man was walking around and he said there had been wind damage in our area and wondered if I would like a no obligation evaluation. I agreed and he climbed on the roof. He said he found several loose shingles and it should probably be replaced. I called my insurance company and they sent out an adjuster. A young girl from that company climbed on the roof and said that there were no issues, it looked great, and they would not replace it. That was fine with me as I could also see no damage. A few months later I got a letter from that insurance company based in Tampa stating due to the condition of the roof they would not renew the policy due to expire in May 2022.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Deceased person found in Spring Hill Aldi parking lot

A deceased person has been found this afternoon in a vehicle at the ALDI parking lot on Commercial Way / US 19 and Wendy Ct. According to PIO Michael Terry of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the medical Examiner has been notified and the HCSO Forensic unit is on the scene. This is a breaking story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
SPRING HILL, FL
Motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries. Ocala Police Officers reported that the person driving the motorcycle was heading west on College Road. They crashed into a SUV which was heading east from a parking lot. The crash caused both motorcycle passengers...
OCALA, FL

