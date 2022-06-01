HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announces new Chief Executive Officer

Garee Michael “Mike” Harrison, 84, of Ocala, Florida, passed away at Ocala Regional Medical Center on May 30, 2022. He was born June 17, 1937, the son of the late David Marvin and Lovella Lorene (Cowen) Harrison. Michael was a native of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and lived all over the US while in the military before moving to Ocala 31 years ago. He married his loving wife, Carol, and together the two shared 63 years of love and happiness. Michael was a United States Navy Veteran who proudly served his country for 23 years prior to his retirement as a Navy Chaplain Lt. Commander. Mike was the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Opa Locka for 17 years. He was also the Chaplain at Lowell Women’s Prison for six years. He continued to share his Faith with others throughout his life. In his free time, Michael loved to be outdoors running and biking with his group of friends every morning. He also enjoyed photography and writing daily devotions.
