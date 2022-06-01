Dr. Ricky Burse, director of New Pathways for Children joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program

Linda Dixon Terrell, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2022, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Linda was born in Paducah, Kentucky on November 12, 1944. Linda’s first career began by teaching visually impaired children in Augusta, Georgia. Once she retired from the teaching profession Linda then made the brave decision to attend SIU law school at the age of 44. During her legal career, she worked much of her law career at the McCracken County Attorney’s Office as a domestic violence prosecutor and then as child support attorney. But Linda’s true passion in life, apart from her family, was her love for her Lord. It motivated everything she did and showed in the way she treated everyone around her. She was generous to a fault. And despite the almost constant pain she endured for many years, she was an inspiration to all who were privileged to know her for her strength, grace, courage, and love and service to others.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO