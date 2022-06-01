ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Dr. Ricky Burse, director of New Pathways for Children joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 5 days ago

Dr. Ricky Burse, director of New Pathways for Children joined us recently on WCBL's Coffee Call program. Two group homes and one foster home are located in northern Graves County.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Marshall County Daily

Jenny Jameson, joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program.

A fundraiser for the family of slain Calloway County deputy Jody Cash will be held Friday, June 10th at the Kentucky Opry in Draffenville. One of the organizers of the event, Jenny Jameson, joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. Jameson says lots of businesses have donated items for a silent action that evening. She says you can buy tickets that day starting at 2, with doors opening at 4. The show will start at 5 and the silent auction will be going on all night. Food from local food vendors will also be available.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Linda Dixon Terrell, 77

Linda Dixon Terrell, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2022, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Linda was born in Paducah, Kentucky on November 12, 1944. Linda’s first career began by teaching visually impaired children in Augusta, Georgia. Once she retired from the teaching profession Linda then made the brave decision to attend SIU law school at the age of 44. During her legal career, she worked much of her law career at the McCracken County Attorney’s Office as a domestic violence prosecutor and then as child support attorney. But Linda’s true passion in life, apart from her family, was her love for her Lord. It motivated everything she did and showed in the way she treated everyone around her. She was generous to a fault. And despite the almost constant pain she endured for many years, she was an inspiration to all who were privileged to know her for her strength, grace, courage, and love and service to others.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Margaret Frances Gooch, 86

Margaret Frances Gooch, 86 of Paducah died Wednesday June 1, 2022 at her home. She is survived by three step-sons; Larry and David Gooch both of Paducah. And John Gooch of Colorado. Six sisters; Christina Crouch of Paducah, Mary Lou Cain of Kanas City, Missouri, Elizabeth Littleton of Virginia, Audrey Jaramillo of Texas, Mary Ann Alexander of Paducah, and Jane Flynn of Paducah. Two brothers; John Champy of Magnolia, Arkansas and David Champy of Paducah. Three grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Alice Summers, 79

Alice Summers, 79, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Summers was retired from the registration department at Western Baptist Hospital. She was a Paducah Ambassador, a member of Concord United Methodist Church and attended 12 Oaks Baptist Church where she was a member of the Radiant Ruth Sunday School Class.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Miguel Gutierrez, 48

Miguel Gutierrez, 48, of Paducah, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah. Miguel was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 20, 1974 to Miguel Gutierrez, Sr. and the late Emma Diaz. He loved to cook and worked for many years as a cook in the restaurant business. Miguel would often spend his free time listening to music, reading or watching one of his favorite movies. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Miguel will be remembered for how funny he was and his incredible sense of humor.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah man on Friday night following a drug investigation. On June 3rd at approximately 9:30pm, Detectives and Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a Search Warrant at 1134 Vasseur Ave. in the Farley community. Robert S. Morris 39, of Paducah KY was arrested during the Search Warrant service.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Basketball in full swing at Lake Chem Summer Shootout

Marshall County boys’ basketball is hosting the Lake Chem Summer Shootout Friday and Saturday. Twenty-three games were played on Friday at both high school gyms and North Marshall Middle. Saturday, 11 more games were scheduled between the three gyms. Round two of the Shootout takes place June 17-18. Lake...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Traffic Stop Nets Two Arrests

On June 4th at approximately 3:45pm, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Ln. The vehicle was a 2004 Honda motorcycle driven by Troy C. Cowart of Kevil, KY. and occupied by James G. Bates-Walls of Golconda, IL. During the investigation, it...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Velda Buchanan, 66

On June 3, 2022, Velda Buchanan, 66, of Murray, KY, received her eternal reward while surrounded by her family. Velda was born July 11, 1955, and spent her life bringing joy and laughter into the world. She graduated from Metropolis High School in 1974 and in 1997, Velda (Miller) fell in love with Real Estate and spent her career as Realtor with Grey’s Properties. She served on the Calloway Co Board of Realtors including serving as president two times. She served on numerous committees and community projects. She was instrumental in the formation of the Western KY Regional MLS.
MURRAY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Track team heads to state meet with high expectations

Members of the Marshall County track and field team and their coaches left the school Friday morning with a police escort on their way to compete tomorrow in the KHSAA Class 3A Track Meet at the University of Kentucky Track Facility. They will compete in 19 individual events plus two...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Marshals finish third, claim four State Track titles

Marshall County track and field brought home four state titles after competing in the KHSAA State Track and Field Championships. As a team the Marshall County boys took third in the state with 66.50 points, behind first place St. Xavier with 81 points and second place Male with 72. The top three teams distanced themselves from the field. Dupont Manual won the girls team title.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

