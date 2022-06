WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Port City Salsa Splash is taking place this weekend and celebrating 10 years of dancing and festivities here in the Cape Fear. The multi-day event is taking place from Friday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 5th, and calls on dancers of all levels and ages to come down to the coast and dance the weekend away.

