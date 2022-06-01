ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Norfolk

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman is charged with malicious wounding after her boyfriend said she shot him Sunday night.

On Wednesday, Norfolk police said they were notified on Sunday about a walk-in gunshot victim at Norfolk General just before 6 p.m.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he told officers he was shot by his girlfriend on Whittier Drive, off Tidewater Drive in the Greenhill Farms neighborhood.

After investigating, police said they charged 21-year-old Ashley Washington with malicious wounding and use of a firearm. She’s being held at Norfolk City Jail.

