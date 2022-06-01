Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman is charged with malicious wounding after her boyfriend said she shot him Sunday night.
On Wednesday, Norfolk police said they were notified on Sunday about a walk-in gunshot victim at Norfolk General just before 6 p.m.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he told officers he was shot by his girlfriend on Whittier Drive, off Tidewater Drive in the Greenhill Farms neighborhood.
After investigating, police said they charged 21-year-old Ashley Washington with malicious wounding and use of a firearm. She’s being held at Norfolk City Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 1