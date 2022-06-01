Man shot at an east Fort Worth corner store; authorities search for the assailant

A man was shot during an argument on Wednesday morning at a corner store in east Fort Worth, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was shot in the right bicep in the 5000 block of North Hampshire Boulevard about 10 a.m., according to Fort Worth police.

The man suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital, a MedStar spokesperson said.

The victim and assailant have had problems with each other and got into an argument on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers in a helicopter and on the ground searched the area for the assailant, who police said at midday was not in custody.