Man shot at an east Fort Worth corner store; authorities search for the assailant
A man was shot during an argument on Wednesday morning at a corner store in east Fort Worth, police said.
The 29-year-old victim was shot in the right bicep in the 5000 block of North Hampshire Boulevard about 10 a.m., according to Fort Worth police.
The man suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital, a MedStar spokesperson said.
The victim and assailant have had problems with each other and got into an argument on Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers in a helicopter and on the ground searched the area for the assailant, who police said at midday was not in custody.
