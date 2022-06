June brings full-fledged summer to south Mississippi. Gone are the days of protecting pipes and plants from freezes. The risk of tornadoes, though not zero, has followed the jet stream northward and the highest risk is now in the central and northern Great Plains. Tropical storms and hurricanes can occur, but they are fewer in number and intensity compared with the coming months of August and September.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO