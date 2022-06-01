Pinterest Ads Extended to Japan

Netflix released the trailer for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, which premieres on June 24. The series is a remake of the Spanish crime drama Money Heist, created by Alex Pina. The Professor (now played by Yoo Ji-Tae) approaches Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo) with an opportunity of a lifetime—to steal 4 trillion won from the Korea Unified Mint. Tokyo joins an assembled group of thieves who storm the mint under the command of Berlin (Park Hae-soo), who divides hostages based on their nationality, North Korean vs. South Korean, which only heightens tensions inside the mint.
Comments / 0