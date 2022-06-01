ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-Salem Fire Department testing smoke alarms

By Brayden Stamps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering to test your smoke alarm free of charge as a part of “Smoke Alarm Saturday.”

The smoke alarm checks will be happening in the area of Grant Avenue on Saturday, starting at 10:00 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFXC3_0fx72uuy00
Grant Avenue and surrounding area (Google Maps)

If you live near Grant Avenue and would like to have your smoke alarm checked, contact theresak@cityofws.org or (336) 407-1343.

Smoke alarms not working in apartment where deadly fire happened in Greensboro

The Winston-Salem Fire Department released the following statement:

Smoke Alarm Saturday is a one-day, statewide, smoke alarm canvassing event to bring awareness of the need to have working smoke alarms in homes. Fire departments across North Carolina come together on the first Saturday in June, to help educate their communities on how to be as safe as possible in a home fire.

