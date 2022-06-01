Accused Minnesota Clinic Shooter Refuses to Look at Survivors Giving Harrowing Testimony

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday.
The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
A 15-year-old was shot amid what police called a “chaotic scene” near the University of Minnesota campus Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a large crowd with fights breaking out at a residence on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:20 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student.
Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m.
Abdi Ali (credit: Teresa McFarland)
He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning.
Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night, then drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling 911.
Officers found him on the 6400 block of Zane Avenue North just after 11 p.m.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said his gunshot wound was not life-threatening. He was hospitalized.
The Minneapolis Police Department is handling the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is facing murder charges after he allegedly told investigators on Tuesday that he shot his housemate in the head.
Cody Kolstad, 32, of Morristown, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel, court documents filed in Rice County show. Kolstad is currently being held in the Rice County Jail; a bail hearing is slated for Thursday morning.
According to a criminal complaint, Klostad called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers that a man was dead and to “come look.” He urged the...
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A man accused in a shooting attack on a Minnesota medical clinic that killed one staff member and wounded four others last year refused to look at the survivors as they described their pain and terror. Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder,...
WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye.
According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.”
The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said.
On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed.
At a press conference,...
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.
The Robbinsdale Police Department says that 39-year-old Tysior Civ was last seen Tuesday evening before he went for a walk near his home in the suburb north of Minneapolis. His family has not heard from him since.
Investigators say he left without his wallet or cell phone. They added that there is concern for Civ’s welfare as he takes medication for health issues and could become confused without it.
(credit: Robbinsdale Police)
Civ was last seen wearing a blue or light gray shirt and blue shorts. He is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing roughly 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who sees Civ or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MANKATO, Minn. - A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April. The Mankato Free Press reports 39-year-old Brent David Steinkopf was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.
“In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said.
According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has confirmed two people have died in a “suspicious incident” in Medford Friday night. The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. Thiele said two adults were found dead in the residence. No names have been released...
A Minneapolis man is the latest person to be convicted in the killing of real estate agent Monique Baugh, and will be sentenced later this month. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins has been convicted by a jury of aiding and abetting the 1st-degree murder of Baugh, as well as aiding and abetting attempted murder and kidnapping.
Police have arrested two St. Cloud men in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last week. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Michael Batsche, was shot in the head at a home in St. Cloud on May 24. The St. Cloud Police Department said 52-year-old Paul Ervin Coleman was...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle.
Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out.
The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit.
Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated.
Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Four people have been sentenced over the killing of a man in his Dakota County home. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced that Nicholas Alan Taylor, 30, of St. Paul, Timothy Tuit, 36, of St. Paul, Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 23, of White Bear Lake and Stephanie Peabody, 26, of Welch were sentenced Thursday.
An in-home daycare provider in Hastings is facing assault charges after a 4-month-old child in her care suffered serious injuries consistent with abuse. This month, prosecutors in Dakota County charged Megan Karen Appert, 37, with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in connection with the infant's injuries.
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man caught with a lot of guns and drugs is taking a plea deal. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree drug possession. Charges of first-degree drug sales and possession of a firearm as a violent felon were dismissed.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was injured when a minivan and a city bus collided Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. near North 33rd and Fremont avenues.
It’s not clear how many passengers were on the bus, but three people were inside the minivan, one of whom was hurt. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.
(FOX 9) - A large fire burned at a building at Historic Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon. Sky FOX 9 is above the scene. Watch live in the player above. The fire is at one of the old post buildings that is being converted to housing, with FOX 9's Rob Olson noting the windy conditions on Thursday are making it difficult to fight the blaze.
