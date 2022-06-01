Accused Minnesota Clinic Shooter Refuses to Look at Survivors Giving Harrowing Testimony

Originally published June 3, 2022 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Robbinsdale Police Department says that 39-year-old Tysior Civ was last seen Tuesday evening before he went for a walk near his home in the suburb north of Minneapolis. His family has not heard from him since. Investigators say he left without his wallet or cell phone. They added that there is concern for Civ’s welfare as he takes medication for health issues and could become confused without it. (credit: Robbinsdale Police) Civ was last seen wearing a blue or light gray shirt and blue shorts. He is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing roughly 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees Civ or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

