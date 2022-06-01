Finally approved for a housing voucher? You can get approved for a house on the spot

About eight years ago, Kellie Dillard became interested in buying an old home in Saltillo known as the Barlow Burrow House, which had been unoccupied for several years. The two-story Colonial Revival residence was built by Saltillo merchant Barlow Burrow in 1914. It sits on the same site as the home of his father, Capt. John H. Burrow, which was built in the 1870s.

SALTILLO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO