Finally approved for a housing voucher? You can get approved for a house on the spot

New and improved—what many say is much-needed—the renovated Ed Rice Community Center reopened in Frayser Saturday. The mayor, city council members and kids from the community were all present for the big reveal. The $8 million project includes what the city calls “the nicest fitness facility in Memphis.”
About eight years ago, Kellie Dillard became interested in buying an old home in Saltillo known as the Barlow Burrow House, which had been unoccupied for several years. The two-story Colonial Revival residence was built by Saltillo merchant Barlow Burrow in 1914. It sits on the same site as the home of his father, Capt. John H. Burrow, which was built in the 1870s.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a surge of outside investors buying up homes and turning them into rental properties, Memphis area homeowner associations are pushing back to slow the trend on their terms, and giving local families better opportunities to buy a home. One HOA - Walnut Gardens in Cordova...
Several DeSoto County mayors met recently to discuss the possible need for a rental property ordinance in their cities to account for the growing number of rentals in the county. In Southaven, officials are considering charging rental property owners a fee which will be used to create a registry of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN – The Shelby County Health Department’s Mosquito Control Program routinely traps and tests mosquitoes for the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) as a part of a comprehensive program to limit the spread of the virus through Shelby County. Additional Info...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents can once again apply for the Shelby County COVID-19 Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program. Applications reopen each month –and are accepted the first part of each month. Then, applications are processed and funds are distributed during the second part of each month. Applications...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said work originally scheduled to begin Monday, June 6 along I-55 has been postponed until Monday, June 13th, due to weather. Those who are plan on traveling on I-55 might want to start planning an alternative route. The Tennessee Department of...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority hosted a housing fair Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Benjamin L. Hooks Library Conference Center. The MHA said hundreds of landlords would be ready to give families with housing vouchers a house on the spot. But this event was not for the general public. It was for people who have been on the 2017 housing waitlist and were just awarded vouchers.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Catholic Charities of West Tennessee works with the Mid-South Food Bank, giving food to the people who need it most. Both organizations say inflation is causing a ripple affect in the need some Memphians have when it comes to food. “In the last three months we...
Last week a Memphis television news outlet reported a story whose headline suggested Tipton County would be losing its school resource officers. Aired the same week as the second deadliest shooting in American history, the story was an obvious cause for concern for parents of students attending Tipton County’s public schools. Superintendent John Combs issued a statement last week clarifying the matter.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Residents in one North Memphis neighborhood say kids will have nothing to do this summer after the city demolished a public pool and closed a nearby park for a much-needed facelift. Neighbors near Ayers and Peach said Tom Lee Pool was bulldozed last week. The community pool sits right behind the old […]
Democrats have launched a national effort to strengthen existing gun laws to curtail the now-weekly mass shootings taking place across the country. Only a handful of Republican leaders have joined the chorus, though polls show a majority of Americans are comfortable with common sense laws. In Tennessee, the legislature has...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal Grand Jury has indicted a Memphis woman accused of buying a Maserati, going to concerts, trips, and gambling, using money from a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice said the federal grand jury last month charged Kenyatta Danielle Hooper, 34,...
