ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Finally approved for a housing voucher? You can get approved for a house on the spot

localmemphis.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis Housing Authority is hosting a...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
localmemphis.com

Ed Rice Community Center holds grand reopening

New and improved—what many say is much-needed—the renovated Ed Rice Community Center reopened in Frayser Saturday. The mayor, city council members and kids from the community were all present for the big reveal. The $8 million project includes what the city calls “the nicest fitness facility in Memphis.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi teacher restores historic house built in 1914

About eight years ago, Kellie Dillard became interested in buying an old home in Saltillo known as the Barlow Burrow House, which had been unoccupied for several years. The two-story Colonial Revival residence was built by Saltillo merchant Barlow Burrow in 1914. It sits on the same site as the home of his father, Capt. John H. Burrow, which was built in the 1870s.
SALTILLO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County mayors discuss rental property ordinance

Several DeSoto County mayors met recently to discuss the possible need for a rental property ordinance in their cities to account for the growing number of rentals in the county. In Southaven, officials are considering charging rental property owners a fee which will be used to create a registry of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Central Library
localmemphis.com

I-55 closures for new barrier rail installation postponed to June 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said work originally scheduled to begin Monday, June 6 along I-55 has been postponed until Monday, June 13th, due to weather. Those who are plan on traveling on I-55 might want to start planning an alternative route. The Tennessee Department of...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WATN Local Memphis

Confusion at a Memphis Housing fair Wednesday leaves many upset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority hosted a housing fair Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Benjamin L. Hooks Library Conference Center. The MHA said hundreds of landlords would be ready to give families with housing vouchers a house on the spot. But this event was not for the general public. It was for people who have been on the 2017 housing waitlist and were just awarded vouchers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Fact check: No, Tipton County isn’t losing its SROs – in fact, they’re asking for more

Last week a Memphis television news outlet reported a story whose headline suggested Tipton County would be losing its school resource officers. Aired the same week as the second deadliest shooting in American history, the story was an obvious cause for concern for parents of students attending Tipton County’s public schools. Superintendent John Combs issued a statement last week clarifying the matter.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

North Memphis city pool demolished, residents concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Residents in one North Memphis neighborhood say kids will have nothing to do this summer after the city demolished a public pool and closed a nearby park for a much-needed facelift. Neighbors near Ayers and Peach said Tom Lee Pool was bulldozed last week. The community pool sits right behind the old […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Lawmakers on Guns, Term Limits, Trump Security

Democrats have launched a national effort to strengthen existing gun laws to curtail the now-weekly mass shootings taking place across the country. Only a handful of Republican leaders have joined the chorus, though polls show a majority of Americans are comfortable with common sense laws. In Tennessee, the legislature has...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy