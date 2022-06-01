ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Mills County Sheriff’s Report; former City Clerk for Silver City arrested

By Mandy Billings
 5 days ago
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between May 25th and May 30th.

Artema Madeleine Gray, 44, the former City Clerk of Silver City, was arrested May 30th for Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Theft 1st, Fraudulent Practice 1st and Identity Theft. Bond was set at $55,000.

Stephen Paul Hollingers, 36, of Malvern, was arrested May 25th for two counts of Child Endangerment and Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $12,000.

Amy Marie Vance, 43, of Council Bluffs, was arrested May 25th for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300.

Bobby Brice Horn, 34, of Council Bluffs, was arrested May 26th on a warrant for two counts of Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000.

Lindsey Renee Kent, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested May 27th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000.

Toby Leland Blankenship, 47, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested May 27th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000.

Casey Allen Jeremiah Green, 33, of Council Bluffs, was arrested May 28th for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000.

John Merrill Meyers, 54, of Glenwood, was arrested May 28th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000.

Kelly Elizabeth Roker, 39, of Glenwood, was arrested May 29th for Harassment 3rd. Bond was set at $300.

Kenneth Ray Jewett, 36, of Council Bluffs, was arrested May 31st on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI 1st. Bond was set at $7,500.

