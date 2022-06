RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Department of Tourism has an interesting way of promoting the relative uniqueness of the state … its area code. The state is one of only 12 that have a single area code and that helps in marketing tourism with an annual campaign every June. Today, June 5 to be precise. Why that date? It is 6-05!

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO