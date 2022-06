HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have been hit with a phone call from someone impersonating a law enforcement official who claims they have a warrant and the recipient needs to purchase bitcoin to resolve it. This is not how bond is paid.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO