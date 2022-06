(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Toyota Camry being driven by 24-year-old Christopher Williams Jr. of Emporia Virginia on the area of 6th Ave and 16th Street in Beaver Falls on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:58 PM. Trooper said that during the traffic stop Williams was found to be in possession of four ounces of Marijuana. He was was placed under arrest and taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver. The release said that charges are pending through District court 36-03-04.

