Wilmington, OH

Perking up Point Park

By Wilmington News Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmington Garden Club volunteers work during the warm Wednesday morning to tidy up Point...

Fur and Feather 4-H Club practices showmanship

The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club met on May 11 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in the Rabbit Barn. President Emily Goodwin called the meeting to order. Pledges were led by Katie Hinkle who did the Pledge of Allegiance and Austin Burden who did the 4-H pledge. Brody Hoff did a health report.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Family fun & graduation wrap Head Start’s year

Clinton County Community Action Head Start staff and kids topped off the end of their school year with plenty of family fun and ceremonies celebrating the children’s accomplishments as they graduated from their respective preschool classrooms. The Aging Up facility on North Nelson Avenue graciously hosted our individual preschool...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning; some locals without power

A severe thunderstorm was located over Wilmington at 1:30 p.m., moving northeast at 35 mph, according to the Clinton County EMA. The warning is until 2 p.m. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Wilmington,...
WILMINGTON, OH
Brooks day improves, WHS senior 2nd in state discus

COLUMBUS — Brett Brooks was certain he wasn’t going to have a good day Saturday at the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Championship. He didn’t perform well in the shot put. His warm-up throws in the discus were not going in the feel-good department. Yet, somehow,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wilmington News Journal

In Saturday’s article on the Wilmington City Council meeting, it was incorrectly reported regarding the second reading of the ordinance that councilmembers’ salaries would be increased to $8,362 per year and would increase to $9,119 per year by 2027. If the ordinance passes, beginning next election cycle, elected...
WILMINGTON, OH
Prices at the pump keep on surging

CINCINNATI — The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86.
CINCINNATI, OH
Brooks eliminated in Div. I state shot put

COLUMBUS — Wilmington High School graduate Brett Brooks finished his prep shot put career Saturday at the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Championship just outside Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the Ohio State campus. Brooks made three throws, none of which was good enough to make the final...
WILMINGTON, OH
Sheriff: Concealed handgun/no license in effect next week; still illegal to have firearm in any buildings with courthouse

Next Monday, June 13, Senate Bill 215 takes effect, allowing “qualifying adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license. According to a news release from Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr., qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been dishonorably discharged from the military, do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years, or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
#Volunteers#Flora#Fauna#Charity#Wilmington Garden Club#Wilmington College
PD: Man made shooting threats in WCH Walgreens

WASHINGTON C.H. — A man who allegedly made threats to shoot everyone inside the Washington Court House Walgreens was arrested Thursday afternoon on multiple charges. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 1240 Columbus Ave., in reference to a male making threats that he was going to shoot the people inside the building, according to reports.
WASHINGTON, DC

