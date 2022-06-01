ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tried Eleven Madison Park's plant-based meal kit that costs $150 a day — here's what was in the box

By Kristin Montemarano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KBt5_0fx6ybVH00
Many of the meals were pre-prepared and the box included various items with ingredients that can be harder to find, like morels.

Kristin Montemarano/Insider

  • Eleven Madison Park is one of the most famous restaurants in the world and has three Michelin stars.
  • Eleven Madison Home is a meal kit by Eleven Madison Park, with one day's worth of plant based meals.
  • I tried the box and it's filled with tasty meals, but it comes with a hefty price tag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2By9uD_0fx6ybVH00 Eleven Madison Home Weekly Box $150.00 FROM ELEVEN MADISON HOME

Michelin starred restaurants and plant-based eating can feel like equally intimidating interests. But, what if I told you there's a way you can have a taste of both without leaving your home?

Enter Eleven Madison Home , a meal kit created by chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park. The box, starting at $150 per person, makes eating fine-dining plant-based dishes for a day easy and approachable.

I tried Eleven Madison Home for the first time, and, despite the hefty price, found it to be an enjoyable experience filled with creative and delicious meals.

What is Eleven Madison Home?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Qafs_0fx6ybVH00
The box is quite expensive, coming in at $150 for the smallest size.

Kristin Montemarano/Insider

Eleven Madison Home is a weekly meal kit service that contains a day's worth of food. It was created by Daniel Humm, the executive chef of Eleven Madison Park , a fine dining restaurant located just across from Madison Square Park in New York City.

With three Michelin stars, a 4-star rating from The New York Times, and a No. 1 ranking in The World's Best Restaurants 2017 guide, Eleven Madison Park remains an exclusive dining experience, booking reservations two months in advance.

After closing due to COVID-19, the restaurant reopened in 2021 – but not in its usual fashion. The menu became exclusively plant-based to inspire its diners to enjoy a more eco-conscious approach to food. The restaurant serves food in tasting courses, so a reservation is a flat fee of $335 per person, excluding tip and beverages.

To further their mission of environmentally conscious food production and consumption, Humm created Eleven Madison Home, a meal kit that gives you access to the Michelin-starred restaurant without ever leaving your home.

How Eleven Madison Home works

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzLTT_0fx6ybVH00
Though it may seem like too much food, I found the amount to be satisfying.

Kristin Montemarano/Insider

The box comes in two options: a small for one person at $150, or a large for two people at $285. You can also add on items from their kitchen each week, like a pasta kit, a granola trio, or a whole-roasted cauliflower curry.

The box contains a day's worth of food: breakfast, soup, lunch, snacks, dinner, and dessert. The menu changes weekly and is inspired by seasonal cuisine and local ingredients.

To order, you select your box size and any other add-ons, then choose either Monday or Tuesday for delivery. The subscription is rolling, so you'll receive a new box every week automatically, but you can skip a week or cancel through your account. There's no minimum number of weeks you need to sign up for, no discounts, and no refunds or returns.

Currently, the box is being delivered within Manhattan, but they plan to expand their delivery locations by the summer. The delivery is in a 6-hour time window, and you'll get text updates the day of with details. You don't have to be home for the delivery, but you'll want to refrigerate items as soon as you can.

The meals don't come with nutrition facts and they aren't available online or through customer service, though Eleven Madison Home hopes to provide more detailed information as the service continues to grow and finds a rhythm with its menu offerings.

What comes in the box?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5DOi_0fx6ybVH00
The coconut chia pudding was a highlight for me because it was tangy, creamy, and not too sweet.

Kristin Montemarano/Insider

The box contains an entire day's worth of plant-based food. As each new week approaches, menus are updated on Eleven Madison Home's website, complete with descriptions on what meals you'll be receiving, including where the local produce and grains are coming from.

According to the site, breakfast will include items like overnight oats, parfaits, and fruit. Soups change from season to season, and lunch is mainly leafy greens, grains, and salads. Snacks are anything from savory to sweet, and dinner is more hearty with oven-ready dishes and pasta. Dessert will range from slice-and-bake cookies to custards and tarts.

The box I received was from the week of May 16 and included:

  • Breakfast: Coconut chia pudding with strawberry jam and a protein press granola bar
  • Soup : Spring vegetable minestrone
  • Lunch: Bibb salad with a tahini vinaigrette
  • Snack: Vegetable root chips
  • Dinner: Wild mushroom rice with baby bok choy and pickled mushrooms
  • Dessert: Slice-and-bake chocolate espresso cookies
  • Add on: Pasta dinner with orecchiette pasta, basil pesto, and rosemary breadcrumbs

Eleven Madison Home review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyEsN_0fx6ybVH00
The pasta dinner was easy to make and delicious.

Kristin Montemarano/Insider

As expected, all of the meals were tasty and well-seasoned. The chia pudding wasn't gummy or too sweet and the granola bar had great texture. The soup, while more broth than veggies and orzo, had a creamy consistency and the vegetables had a nice crunch. The salad was a favorite, so much so that I wish it had been a bit larger.

The wild mushroom rice, while lacking a main source of protein, was still filling, and the pickled mushrooms were a highlight for me. As a baker, I loved the process of slicing and baking the cookies fresh.

I have a moderate appetite, so I'd say it was the perfect amount of food for me. By the end of the day, I still had most of the bottle of tahini dressing left, along with some mushroom rice, and cookie dough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCt26_0fx6ybVH00
The soup was a decent portion, and the chips had an amazing crunch and tangy flavor, but there weren't enough of them in the bag.

Kristin Montemarano/Insider

I made the pesto pasta dinner a few days later, and it came together really fast with great flavor. To make the pesto pasta, I cooked the pasta according to package instructions, reserving a cup of the pasta water before draining. Then I added the pasta back to the pot along with the starchy water and pesto and stirred for a few minutes on a low heat until it was thick. It seems like a lot of pesto, but I used nearly all of it and used up the leftovers throughout the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeHzT_0fx6ybVH00
Though smaller than I'd like, the salad packed a punch with flavor and texture.

Kristin Montemarano/Insider

Though hard to find, the items they anticipated we'd have left over had expiration and storage information in the menu card.

Despite the mission and quality, the price tag of the box is discouraging. Slicing the day into four meals (I counted the soup as one too), it'd be roughly $37 for each meal for one person. With that being said, if you're intrigued by the food and have the money to spend, it's worth giving it a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzTyD_0fx6ybVH00
The experience of baking cookies fresh was a nice touch.

Kristin Montemarano/Insider

To me it was more of an experience than anything else, just like it would be dining at Eleven Madison Park (which is double the amount of money for just one meal). It may not be exactly the same as the restaurant, but the quality of the food made sense for the price, it was packaged thoughtfully, and it delivered on flavor and the promise of ease, as most of the meals were ready to eat.

It's worth noting that plant-based eating doesn't have to be this expensive, and there are many other ways to do it, like other meal kits or local restaurants, especially if you live in New York City. But, with this concept, it includes ingredients (like the morels), pre-prepped add-ins (like the mushroom broth), or meals that may be harder to come by or complicated to make, adding to the overall fine-dining-at-home sentiment.

The bottom line

If you're inspired by the idea of plant-based eating and have an affinity for Michelin-rated fine-dining, the food in the Eleven Madison Home box is tasty enough to be worth a splurge. I would use it as an opportunity to treat yourself, and I think it'd make an excellent gift for a loved one. But, if you just want to eat more plant-based food, there are many other delicious ways to do so that are more affordable.

