Kathie Lee Gifford welcomes grandson with a special name: 'My heart is bursting'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating having a new generation in her family.

The former "Today" show host announced on Instagram Wednesday that she's officially a grandmother , showing off a photo of her newborn grandson. Her son Cody Gifford and his wife, Erika, decided to name the bundle of joy after his late grandfather, Frank Gifford.

"My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us," the 68-year-old media personality wrote.

Many congratulations rolled in through the comments, including fellow grandmother Kris Jenner who wrote, "Congratulations!!!!! What a blessing!!!!!!! He is beautiful."

Kathie Lee Gifford is welcoming a new addition to her family as she celebrates her first grandchild, Frank, who is named after her late husband Frank Gifford. Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The proud grandmother posted another photo of the baby on Twitter, this time a solo shot of the newborn with a caption revealing his stats: "8lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

"What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford," she wrote.

Gifford also called into the "Today" show Wednesday to share the good news with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager saying that the baby came three weeks early.

"That baby came just when God wanted it to," she said "If he cooked for the three more weeks that child would've been like a 12-pound turkey."

The baby's namesake, Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gifford, died almost a week before his 85th birthday in 2015 . At the time, the Gifford family along with NBC released a statement on his death confirming that he "died suddenly" of "natural causes at his Connecticut home."

"I was surprised that Cody named him after his dad," Kathie Lee said on the "Today" show. "Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man but I guess he's never gotten over really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kathie Lee Gifford welcomes grandson with a special name: 'My heart is bursting'

Comments / 3

Amanda Folse
4d ago

Congratulations to all of you..I ve watch you and Regis to the end, I had my children same time you had your children.. I felt so closest that time... Lil frank is a Blessing.. grand babies are awesome..cherish ever moment..♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🥰a star is born..

Reply
2
#Instagram#Twitter
