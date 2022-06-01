ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

GoFundMe, funeral services set for Wappingers Falls stabbing victim

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgUe1_0fx6y2tD00

A GoFundMe page for the son of a woman fatally stabbed raised thousands of dollars overnight.

The community is rallying to support Melanie Chianese’s son Myles, a 3-year-old boy with autism, after his mother was fatally stabbed in Wappingers Falls Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzTdR_0fx6y2tD00 Photo credit: Chianese family

Chianese was killed at her home allegedly by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Paul Senecal.

Senecal is charged with murder.

Wake services for Chianese will be held Friday at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill. Her funeral service will be held there at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Headlines: Yonkers murder conviction, EMTs injured in crash, bear hit by FedEx driver

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man has been convicted in the 2017 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Luis Alturet-Rivera, 47, was found guilty of second degree murder, according to a state court system website. Authorities say he shot 29-year-old Diana Casado, of Yonkers, in the head, after she parked her car on Palisade Avenue. Alturet-Rivera was eventually caught in Washington state by Yonkers police. He faces 15 years to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

FDNY: 3 people hurt during Flatlands house fire

The FDNY said three people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Flatlands home Sunday afternoon. Friends and family were seen consoling each other after the FDNY said two people were inside the home on 4545 Kings Highway at the time of the blaze. Officials...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishkill, NY
City
Wappingers Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Funeral Service#Violent Crime#Mchoul Funeral Home
News 12

Police: Man stabbed in his driveway in New Fairfield

Police are investigating a stabbing on Route 37 in New Fairfield. Authorities say around 1 a.m. Saturday, a man called police and said he was stabbed in his driveway. Police say the caller and another family member confronted unknown men outside their home. News 12 was told detectives identified some...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

1 struck, killed by car on I-84 in Danbury

State police say a person was struck and killed by a car while attempting to cross I-84 in Danbury. The incident happened Sunday in the eastbound lane. Police say Mariano Canales-Hernandez was attempting to cross I-84 when he was hit by a vehicle in the left lane of the highway.
DANBURY, CT
News 12

NYPD: 30-year-old cab passenger shot in Concourse Village

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot while inside a cab early Sunday morning in Concourse Village. Officers told News 12 the shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. when a car drove up to a cab and opened fire in front of 1504 Morris Ave. They say a 30-year-old man...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

81K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy