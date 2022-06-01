GoFundMe, funeral services set for Wappingers Falls stabbing victim

A GoFundMe page for the son of a woman fatally stabbed raised thousands of dollars overnight.

The community is rallying to support Melanie Chianese’s son Myles, a 3-year-old boy with autism, after his mother was fatally stabbed in Wappingers Falls Sunday.

Photo credit: Chianese family

Chianese was killed at her home allegedly by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Paul Senecal.

Senecal is charged with murder.

Wake services for Chianese will be held Friday at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill. Her funeral service will be held there at 10 a.m. Saturday.