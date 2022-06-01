Hundreds of Morristown HS students stage walkout to protest gun violence in schools

Young adults in New Jersey are doing their part to take on gun violence as funerals are held for the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Students at Morristown High School staged a walkout and remained silent for 21 seconds – one second for each of the victims in Uvalde.

The protest was organized by a Morristown High School freshman.

“My goal is to just let us be the last American generation that has to hide under their desks in fear of whether it’s a drill or not,” says Miles Gorman.

The 15-year-old was able to organize the event in only a few days.

“It can really happen anywhere, which is why it’s such a scary thing. It can pop up and kill so many kids and teachers,” Gorman says.

Hundreds of students walked out of class at noon on Wednesday with approval and support from administrators. Speakers gave firsthand accounts of how gun violence has impacted their lives. Some offered support to victims, while others gave advice on how to take action in the future.

Some student speakers also touched upon mental health issues and the importance of getting help and spotting potential problems.

The few adults in attendance included Principal Mark Manning and a handful of teachers. They watched the kids do their thing from afar.

“We’re never going to stop fighting, and we’re never going to stop organizing for our safety,” Gorman says.

While the school administration was supportive of the walkout and protest, the principal says he was also supportive of students who chose not to take part.