Garcelle Beauvais Explains How She Became Friends With Lisa Vanderpump

By Kay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0hl1_0fx6xkPb00

Garcelle Beauvais has had no problem making friends on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Well, she’s making some enemies too , but that’s to be expected. Now Garcelle is revealing her friendship with a former RHOBH housewife that her current castmates likely wouldn’t approve of.

She recently spoke with Bravo’s The Daily Dish and divulged that she has developed a friendship with Lisa Vanderpump . The two were spotted together at Lisa’s grand opening of her new Las Vegas restaurant . Said Garcelle of their relationship, “She was actually putting on an event for Haiti at Tom Tom . Yeah, and so I got to meet her. There was Haitian music blaring. There were more Haitians than I knew there were in California that night there. So I just fell in love with what she was doing.”

Garcelle , who is Haitian, got a chance to have a conversation with Lisa at the October 2021 fundraiser. Garcelle recalled, “And so, we chatted and sat at the same table and talked. And I was like, ‘Hey, my son’s [ Oliver Saunders ] looking for a job in Vegas,’ not knowing that she even had a place in Vegas. And so it turned out, he worked for her. And we’re good.”

Despite what anyone else thinks, Garcelle insisted that the friendship was “organic.” And RHOBH has nothing to do with it. Garcelle remarked, “We don’t even talk about Housewives, her and I. We don’t even talk about it. She’s not on the show. What’s there to talk about?” When it comes to what her current castmates think of Garcelle’s relationship with LVP , Garcelle is unbothered. But she also teased that it will likely come up this season . Garcelle noted,”They have their opinion.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Garcelle has spoken highly of LVP . Back in September of 2021, Garcelle stated, “I know the fans would love to see Lisa. I don’t know her but I think she’d bring the show some new energy.” Now that they are friends, that’s something I would definitely want to see. This duo could actually give the Fox Force Five a run for their money. And can you imagine the look on Kyle Richards’ face?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

