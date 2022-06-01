Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'

June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere of Honor Society on Wednesday and released photos from the film. Honor Society will premiere July 29 on the streaming service.

Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo star in Honor Society. Rice plays Honor Rose, a high school senior focused on getting into Harvard.

Matarazzo plays Michael, one of Honor's three rivals whom she plans to sabotage. However, over the course of her scheme, Honor falls for Michael.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse plays Honor's guidance counselor. Armani Jackson, Amy Keum and Ben Jackson Walker also star.

Photos show Honor and Michael as lab partners, Honor plotting by herself, Michael studying at his desk and Honor with her friends (Avery Konrad, Kelcey Mawema) in the gym.

David A. Goodman wrote and Oran Zegman directs. Awesomeness Films produced Honor Society for Paramount+.