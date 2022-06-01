ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Southbound I-275 closing between I-96/M-14 and I-94 this weekend

A major highway closure is happening this weekend in Wayne County as southbound I-275 closes for repairs.

According to MDOT, the highway will be closed from the I-96/M-14 interchange to I-94 starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3. It will last through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 6, but could reopen i the work is completed sooner.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-96, southbound M-39, westbound I-94 and back to southbound I-275.

The following ramps will also be closed during this work:

  • Eastbound and westbound M-14 ramps to southbound I-275,
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ann Arbor Road,
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at M-153 (Ford Road),
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at US-12 (Michigan Avenue),
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ecorse Road, and
  • Southbound I-275 exit ramps to I-94.

Once the highway reopens, the southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 will be closed through the end of June.

Also, starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13, the eastbound and westbound M-14/I-96 ramps to southbound I-275 will close through early September.

