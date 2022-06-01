ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Paddle club to host event supporting mental health

By Kayleigh Fongers
grmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lakeshore nonprofit will host its second annual paddle race to support mental health. The Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club (MLPC) last week shared details of the Mona Lake Paddle Race, which will return at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Ross Park, at 82 Randall Road in Norton Shores....

www.grmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Channel Presents Miss Bike Time Contest and Dad Bod Contest at Biketime 2022

If you blink, you're going to miss it. The Summer of 2022 that is. If the immersion of all things Muskegon hasn't hit you just yet, it will. If it doesn't hit you....the problem lies within because the efforts of so many, for so long have gotten us to a place that was seemingly unimaginable 20 years ago. Where we used to have 2 or 3 events a year, we've grown in to 4 or 5 major events and the number of new up and coming events is literally breathtaking. For our purposes today however...we're talking about one of the enduring staples that Muskegon got rolling a minute ago. BIKE TIME!
Kalamazoo Gazette

Take a look inside the new Portage senior center

PORTAGE, MI -- Portage’s new community center for seniors is set to provide area residents with more amenities. The new facility at a different location is more than three times the size of the previous center, providing 32,000 square feet of space for a range of activities. MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Norton Shores, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Fox17

Overcoming obstacles and celebrating milestones

HUDSONVILLE, Mi. — It's graduation season - a time of transition, hope and change. And as we celebrate the accomplishments achieved, many are looking toward the road ahead. It won't be an easy journey, but getting to this point wasn't either with COVID, social media and the everyday struggles of high school life. A Hudsonville High School grad overcame all that and more and now has big plans for the future. Elsa Groenink is like so many other high school graduates, looking forward while fondly remembering her highlights as a Hudsonville High School student. She was on the swim team and her water polo team has won the state championships the last four years. She also served on the National Honor Society and has turned a baking hobby into a small business. She says, "I like the hands-on, it gives me something to do. And it's just fun and like seeing the final product is probably my favorite part.” Elsa is completely self-taught, learning though online videos - doing everything from wedding cakes to countless cookies. As a busy volunteer, she also likes to bring goodies wherever she goes. "I like to help people I’ve also like to bring my baked goods to places and like to surprise people so that just putting smiles on people's faces is pretty good.”
HUDSONVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddle#Sup#West Michigan#Mlpc#Little Bay Boards#The Midwest Paddle League#Usa Sup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WWMTCw

Holland mom organizes 'Wear Orange' gun violence awareness event

HOLLAND, Mich. — One Holland mother is attempting to spread awareness against gun violence after the nation was struck by the tragedy of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. Carolyn Buck said she needed to do something with all of the grief and anger she felt following the death of elementary school children at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

U-Pick Strawberries: 7 West Michigan Farms With Perfect Picking

Summer U-Pick Fruit Season Kicks Off With Strawberries. When the school year begins to wind up and summer beckons, fruit picking season is approaching. In West Michigan, summertime u-pick fruit kicks off with strawberries. U-pick strawberries is at the top of our list of Must Dos in the summer along with many other fun summer activities.
townbroadcast.com

412 restaurant, distillery to move south in Wayland

The 412 restaurant and distillery at the corner of Pine and South Main streets in downtown Wayland is moving to 739 South Main near the VFW post. Operators Nissa Smith and Anthony Winters posted on Facebook today:. “This message is a difficult, yet exciting one to share but first I...
WAYLAND, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy