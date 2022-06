Many events that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled or postponed due to the approaching tropical conditions. Here's a growing list of them. Palm Beach County offices and facilities will be closed Saturday. These include facilities such as libraries, parks and beaches. Palm Tran, Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades services will not operate on Saturday but will expect to resume on Sunday.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO