Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to ‘supercharge’ NYC’s economic growth

Mayor Eric Adams vowed Wednesday to “supercharge” economic development in New York City by implementing a plan that relaxes zoning and other regulations he believes hinder job and housing growth.

Addressing attendees of an Association for a Better New York breakfast, Adams pledged to fashion the Big Apple into a nimble “city of yes” during its post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery by facilitating the creation of new apartments and granting businesses more flexibility.

“Going forward, we’re going to turn New York into a city of yes. Yes, in my backyard, yes on my block, yes in my borough,” he told the crowd at Cipriani Wall Street. “We must tackle some of the long-standing dysfunction and contradictions in zoning and regulations.”

The mayor’s “City of Yes” plan released Wednesday morning includes a citywide text amendment dubbed “Zoning for Economic Opportunity” aimed at allowing businesses to more easily use their space in ways that align with their current preferences. The measure would reduce rules on where life-sciences, manufacturing and night-life venues are allowed to set up shop.

“Imagine your local bakery in a residential neighborhood with lines out the door, eager to add more capacity and deliver to stores and markets. It would be great if they could expand into the vacant storefront next door — but under current rules, they will have to move their entire operation into a manufacturing district,” Adams explained.

“We’re going to change that no to a yes, and let this bakery keep growing their business in the neighborhood they started in.”

The mayor also cited bike-repair shops being prohibited in certain pockets of the city under the zoning code as another example of unnecessary zoning regulations he will seek to eliminate.

The second citywide text amendment to be proposed — called Zoning for Housing Opportunity — would encourage the creation of more apartments in the five boroughs by increasing the allowed density for income-targeted housing, make converting office space into apartments less cumbersome and reduce the amount of parking required for residential units.

Additionally, the “Zoning for Zero Carbon” provision would promote electric car charging, use of energy-efficient appliances and rooftop solar panels and electrification of buildings. Adams pledged that new rules would create over 61,000 green jobs like installing climate-friendly lighting and insulating buildings.

“We want to make sure New Yorkers have every possible option for sustainable energy,” he said.

To be enacted, the trio of proposals will need to work their way through the city’s land-use review process that includes votes by members of the Department of City Planning and City Council.

A Department of City Planning spokesperson told The Post Wednesday afternoon that the roughly seven-month public review process for the climate-friendly zoning measure will begin in early 2023, the economic development one is slated to start in the middle of 2023, and the one aimed at boosting housing production is scheduled in early 2024.

The three proposals, Adams declared, would “supercharge the economy, improve the economic recovery, and lay the foundation for a new era in energy, housing and commerce.”

During his 25-minute speech, the former Brooklyn borough president promised to “soon” release a “detailed housing blueprint” while noting that a “key component” of it will be to “update our zoning to boost the overall housing supply” amid recently soaring rents .

“There are many factors that contribute to our housing crisis. One of the biggest is the failure to produce enough new housing to keep up with growing demand,” said the mayor.

City data shows that just 407,000 new housing units were permitted between 2001 and 2018, as employers added 770,000 jobs across the five boroughs.

“The result has been skyrocketing prices that make it harder for many to afford to live in our city. We want New Yorkers to stay here, put down roots and raise families,” said Adams. “We want to continue welcoming immigrants, and young people seeking opportunity. So we must have places for all kinds of New Yorkers [to live] at many different price points.”

Adams also vowed to make it easier for owners of vacant office space to convert it to housing, and to speed up the review process for projects developers propose.

“The overarching goal — build more housing across the city, and change the rules to enable it, starting now,” he said.

“Everything cannot be a default no. Change is part of the city’s DNA,” the mayor added, referencing local lawmakers and residents who often oppose real-estate development . “That’s why we need to say yes. Yes to the future, yes to our communities, yes to new businesses, yes to new housing. Yes is the can-do spirit that how powered us through many different eras.”