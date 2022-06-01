ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BET Awards Nominations: Doja Cat Leads Field With Six; Drake & Ari Lennox Lands Four Each

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YO6cH_0fx6vwG900

Click here to read the full article.

Doja Cat scored a leading six nominations including Album of the Year for the 2022 BET Awards, which were revealed today. Drake and Ari Lennox are next with four noms apiece.

The 22nd BET Awards celebrate creative expression and Black excellence across music, TV, film, and sports.

The trophies will be handed out during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. BET will air the Taraji P. Henson-hosted ceremony live at 8 p.m. ET and at 8 p.m. delayed in the West.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Essence
Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Every Chance I Get
DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Family Ties
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Feat. Sza

Way 2 Sexy
Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Whole Lotta Money (Remix)
Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Family Ties
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Have Mercy
Chlöe

Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Feat. Sza

Pressure
Ari Lennox

Smokin Out The Window
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Way 2 Sexy
Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic

Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy
Drake

Donda
Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe
Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her
Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

All in Your Hands
Marvin Sapp

Come to Life
Kanye West

Grace
Kelly Price

Hallelujah
Fred Hammond

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

We Win
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

Best Of Me (Originals)
Alicia Keys

Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige

Have Mercy
Chlöe

Pressure
Ari Lennox

Roster
Jazmine Sullivan

Unloyal
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

Woman
Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes
Bel-Air

Anthony Anderson
Black-Ish

Damson Idris
Snowfall

Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker
Respect/Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks
Bel-Air

Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us

Will Smith
King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard

Coco Jones
Bel-Air

Issa Rae
Insecure

Jennifer Hudson
Respect

Mary J. Blige
Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah
The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary

Regina King
The Harder They Fall

Zendaya
Euphoria/Spider-Man: No Way Home

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Philadelphia And Chattanooga Shooting Incidents In Nightlife Areas See Six Dead, 25 Injured

Click here to read the full article. Separate gunfire incidents in entertainment areas in the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Chattanooga, Tennessee early Sunday morning resulted in six people dead and two dozen injured. Police are still looking for mulitple suspects in both shootings. In Philadelphia, the shooting occurred in a crowd gathered in the popular South Street area, which holds many bars and clubs. Three people were killed and 11 more injured in the resulting chaos. Police issued a Twitter alert shortly before 1 AM Sunday advising people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews access. Officers patrolling the South Street...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Deadline

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Chomps On $26M Through Friday As It Stomps To $50M+ Early Overseas Bow

Click here to read the full article. SATURDAY UPDATE: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is off to an early start at the international box office that’s landing in line with the previous two films of the rebooted franchise. Through Friday, the Colin Trevorrow-directed JWD has grossed $25.9M from 15 overseas markets. As noted yesterday (see below) Blue and the crew are eyeing a $50M+ opening across these initial plays. In like-for-likes and including previews, 2015’s Jurassic World did $47.3M while 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came in at $59.8M. Korea continues to lead all of the 15 markets on the pic...
NFL
Deadline

Shelby Scott Dies: Former AFTRA President Who Helped Spearhead Merger With SAG Was 86

Click here to read the full article. Shelby Scott, the former president of AFTRA who helped spearhead the 2012 merger of SAG and AFTRA, has died. She was 86. Scott, a longtime television news broadcaster, served as AFTRA’s national president from 1993-2001. She was a member of the “Group for One Union” of SAG and AFTRA leaders who spearheaded the 2012 merger effort and co-led a merger workgroup, one of only ten elected leaders to do so. “In front of the camera, Shelby Scott’s career spanned decades and broke barriers. But it is for her work off-camera as a dedicated union...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey Wears Risky Leather Cut-Out Dress With Gloves & Platform Heels at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Chloe Bailey made a striking arrival at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. The star-studded celebration is held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The multi-hyphenate phenom served a monochromatic moment in a black leather dress by Valdrin Shahiti. The slick turtleneck number was complete with pointy shoulders and a risky stomach cutout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Accepts the Icon Award in Sparkling Multicolored Dress With Wrap-Around Sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige pulled out a head-turning ensemble to accept the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul was bestowed with the honor by Janet Jackson. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Little Simz
Person
Wizkid
Person
Justin Sullivan
Person
Marvin Sapp
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Kirk Franklin
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Fally Ipupa
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Drake
Essence

Barbie Releases Its First Transgender Doll In Honor Of Laverne Cox

Not only is the honor significant because Cox is getting a Barbie as she turns 50, but also because it comes at a time when trans youth are being targeted by legislators around the country. In early 2018, a Change.org petition advocating for award-winning actress, producer and prominent LGBTQ+ activist...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#City Music#Bet Her#Drake Ari Lennox Lands#The Microsoft Theater
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Says 50 Cent Told Him To Change Cocaine Muzik Group's Name: "They're Going To Be Scared Of That"

Yo Gotti's been seeing a lot of success, and he's not afraid to show it. Earlier this month, the rapper/record executive bought Lehla Samia a pink Lamborghini. He then brought back his annual "Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash," which was a predictably star-studded affair. And his birthday celebration didn't end there- he also dropped $1.2 million on 2 Rolls Royces as a gift to himself.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
Country
Brazil
Country
France
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Dave Smith Dies: Synthesizer Pioneer Whose Instruments Backed Michael Jackson, Kraftwerk, And More Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Dave Smith, an electronics pioneer whose creations of MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) and the Prophet 5 synthesizer revolutionized popular music, died in Detroit. He was 72 and experienced a heart attack while attending the Movement electronic music festival, which ran May 28-30. Smith began creating instruments in the mid-1970s while working in the aerospace industry. He bought a Minimoog synthesizer and built his own sequencer to program it. That became the Model 600, which allowed musicians to program melodic and rhythmic patterns. He founded his own company, Sequential Circuits, in 1974, and it is...
DETROIT, MI
Deadline

Deadline

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy