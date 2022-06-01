ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pescadero, CA

Mountain lion enters Pescadero High School on Peninsula

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePESCADERO, Calif. - A mountain lion entered a high school on Wednesday morning and...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Mountain lion weak and anemic after being rescued from Pescadero High classroom

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young mountain lion who hunkered down in an English classroom at Pescadero High School for hours is recovering but is still weak and anemic, Oakland Zoo officials said Friday. Zoo spokeswoman Isabella Linares said he is still very thin and has a long way to go...
KTVU FOX 2

Crews rescue mountain lion at school

The Oakland Zoo and California Fish and Wildlife officials rescue and take care of a mountain lion who ended up at Pescadero High School. Video: Oakland Zoo.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Electrical fire damages Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA -- Fire crews in Santa Rosa were able to quickly knock down an attic fire at a home Sunday morning, according to authorities.According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, units were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 400 block of Shepp Court shortly before 9 a.m. The first unit arrived in under five minutes and observed smoke coming from both ends of the attic vents of a single-story home.  Crews accessed the home and found a working attic fire after determining that the home's occupants appeared to be out of the house at the time. Firefighters...
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant evacuated during kitchen fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the at Ella Dining Room & Bar, according to fire officials. The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials. The fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Lifestyle
Pescadero, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Pescadero, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
KTVU FOX 2

Asian man allegedly beaten in front of Oakland's Fox Theater

OAKLAND, Calif. - A friend of 25-year-old Sagar (Ocean) Tamang said he was brutally attacked in front of Fox Theater in Oakland last week. In a post about the attack, Bimala Thapa recalled what happened to Tamang on May 28 and as he left work and headed out for a sandwich from a street vendor in downtown Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Safeway worker shot and killed at San Jose supermarket

OAKLAND - A Safeway employee was killed during a robbery inside a branch of the supermarket in San Jose on Sunday, sources told KTVU. San Jose police are investigating the homicide at the Safeway on Hamilton Avenue in the Willow Glen neighborhood. Sources with knowledge of the crime say a...
SAN JOSE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued from Sacramento River Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple law and medical personnel agencies were called out to the Sacramento River near Scotty’s Landing on Thursday to help a woman who started having seizures while tubing. A California State Park Peace Officer, Travis Gee, told Action News Now that some bystanders and people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Big Cat#Fish
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Bay Area sees rare June rain

OAKLAND, Calif. - On Sunday many in the Bay Area woke to a sight seldom seen during the month of June: rain. The National Weather Service said the late season storm, expected to ease by the afternoon, brought measurable moisture, mostly to the North Bay. Preliminary rain totals showed parts...
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain Lion enters high school classroom

PESCADERO (KRON) – A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS San Francisco

CHP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Penngrove

SONOMA COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Penngrove, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County.The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. on Old Redwood Highway north of Denman Road. The area is located between Petaluma and Cotati.Details about the collision were not immediately available.
PENNGROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Cookiecutter sharks a foe of northern elephant seals | John Lindsey

Our family, including my sister Michelle from Santa Rosa and her two daughters Abigail, who attends Chico State, and Madeline, who will graduate from Cal Poly this month, visited the Piedras Blancas Rookery to view the northern elephant seals. It is located 7 miles north of San Simeon on Highway...
SAN SIMEON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose weekend shootings leave 2 dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose responded to two shootings over the weekend, one of them fatal. About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in South San Jose, where a male victim was found with a life-threatening injury and later died, San Jose police said on social media.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy