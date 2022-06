With the Miami Dolphins working together and preparing for the upcoming season, they will have an uphill battle facing them when for the 2022-23 season. Although, like many Dolphins fans, I am hopeful for the team to do well with the changes that have been made on offense. With the schedule released, I wanted to highlight some of the matchups in an early look at the schedule. The schedule offers some worthwhile matchups on both sides of the ball. For this, I’m gonna take a look at the Dolphins’ offense against the opposing defenses for the first month of the season.

