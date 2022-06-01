McKennan Park Residents Need Climate-Change-Hardened Power Grid, Not Culture War
Climate change is bringing stronger, more frequent storms. What are power companies doing to protect their customers from these storms? Not enough, say McKennan Park residents, who’ve seen two multi-day power outages in the past month due to storms:. https://www.keloland.com/keloland-com-original/mckennan-park-residents-frustrated-about-power-outages/. Stuart Thill is also a resident of the...dakotafreepress.com
Comments / 0