ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

McKennan Park Residents Need Climate-Change-Hardened Power Grid, Not Culture War

dakotafreepress.com
 5 days ago

Climate change is bringing stronger, more frequent storms. What are power companies doing to protect their customers from these storms? Not enough, say McKennan Park residents, who’ve seen two multi-day power outages in the past month due to storms:. https://www.keloland.com/keloland-com-original/mckennan-park-residents-frustrated-about-power-outages/. Stuart Thill is also a resident of the...

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy