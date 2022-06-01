Aunt and uncle charged with torturing 5 children in Rialto

A couple were arrested and charged with multiple counts of corporal punishment of a child and torture, which included choking, branding and shooting their relatives with pellet guns, according to authorities.

The five children, who are not identified aside from their age range, lived with their aunt and uncle, Jessica Salas-Ruiz, 26, and Fernando Inzunza, 36, in the city of Rialto when they were physically and emotionally abused, the Rialto Police Department said Tuesday. Authorities first received information about the abuse from the Barstow Police Department, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Salas-Ruiz and Inzunza were arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on May 25, the Rialto Police Department said.

The children range in age from 11 to 17. Each child was subjected to various forms of abuse, according to interviews with the victims conducted by investigators.

Salas-Ruiz and Inzunza are being held on a $750,000 bail each, according to jail records. Anyone with information about the case can contact Lt. James Mills with the Rialto Police Department at (909) 820-2632 or anonymously through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.

