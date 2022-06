PECOS, Texas — At 28-years-old, Victor Jurado received his high school diploma with the Pecos High School Class of 2022. Jurado had a long and bumpy journey to get to this point of graduating. Before he began his senior year of high school, Jurado was forced to drop out to take care of his mother who was dealing with some health problems. His mother was struggling each day with her health, which made it hard for Jurado to pay attention to his classes.

