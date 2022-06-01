ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Finney, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around a quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ford, Hodgeman, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ford; Hodgeman; Ness DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to a quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Ness, Hodgeman and Ford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osborne, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Osborne; Rooks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas South Fork Solomon River Near Woodston affecting Osborne and Rooks Counties. For the S FORK OF THE SOLOMON RIVER...including Woodston, Osborne Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Solomon River Near Woodston. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, flooding occurs on both sides of the channel. Flood waters affect agricultural areas adjacent to the river and will begin to flow over the bridge on 30 Road located 2 miles downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to near 10 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS

