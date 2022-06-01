Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Osborne; Rooks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas South Fork Solomon River Near Woodston affecting Osborne and Rooks Counties. For the S FORK OF THE SOLOMON RIVER...including Woodston, Osborne Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Solomon River Near Woodston. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, flooding occurs on both sides of the channel. Flood waters affect agricultural areas adjacent to the river and will begin to flow over the bridge on 30 Road located 2 miles downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to near 10 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

OSBORNE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO