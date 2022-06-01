ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana hires a medicaid director with a managed-care past

By Katheryn Houghton, Kaiser Health News
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 5 days ago
Montana, one of only about a dozen states with a fully government-run Medicaid program, has hired a new Medicaid director who oversaw managed-care programs in Iowa and Kansas and championed the idea of having outside companies do the work. Mike Randol took over May 31 as head of Montana’s...

