Elkhart County, IN

Silver Alert canceled after Indiana teen found safe

By Matt Adams
 5 days ago

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for a 14-year-old from Elkhart County has been canceled. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said he was found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Elkhart County teen.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Osceola around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

He is about 5’3″ and 116 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a glow-in-the-dark skull and camo pants with black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart County Sheriff Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.

NOTE: The teenager’s identity has been removed from a story out of concern for privacy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

