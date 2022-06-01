ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28th Annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival returns in July

Cover picture for the articleAfter a three-year hiatus, Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival returns for its 28th year with more than 200 artists showcasing the best of fine art and craft from the region and beyond. This two-day outdoor festival, sponsored by Subaru, will be held Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 7...

