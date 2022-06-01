ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather sirens in Scott County accidently activated

By Sharon Wren
 5 days ago

On Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 10 a.m., the outdoor weather sirens for Scott County, IA, sounded.  The sirens were not deliberately activated to notify the public of severe weather or a pending emergency.  The events leading up to the sounding of the sirens have been identified and remediated.

At this time, according to the National Weather Service, Scott County, Iowa, does not have any pending concerns for severe weather.

Local 4 WHBF

