Diabetics Face Vital Drug Shortage After Influencers Promote Weight Loss
"The shortage is significantly affecting people using Ozempic for its approved use for type 2 diabetes," said Australia's Therapeutic Goods...www.newsweek.com
Who planted this story, The pharmaceutical company as an excuse to jack the cost of this med higher?
I took a low dose for a while since I’m type 2 End it made me Violently ill same thing with trulicty . Eye doctor and pharmacist advised me try licit you is being investigated and studied for possible eye damage which I have a little of. I have three small blood vessels that have burst apparently it’s not a big deal when they’re small but still a concern that a big one may burst. I no longer take either one and will not. They both did seem to help manage blood sugars but waking up in the middle of the night and throwing up everywhere cannot deal with it and that’s a low dose.
how can thet be prescribed it if not diabetic. sounds like an exaggeration
Comments / 31