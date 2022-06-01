June events in downtown Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the second year in a row, visitors and locals alike got the chance to stretch out and relax in downtown Johnson City. The event, organized by the Downtown Yoga Center and Blue Plum Organization, featured two areas near the Farmers Market pavilion for beginners and yoga masters to put […]
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order to strengthen school …. Authorities searching for Johnson City man after …. Organizers prepare for free dental clinic in Kingsport. River Riders walk-off, Doughboys come up short in …. Bikers ride over 100 miles to raise funds for Ukraine. Tennessee Hills Brewstillery hosts ‘Pups and...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — In an effort to expand dental care across East Tennessee, a university teamed up with local non-profits to host a two-day free dental clinic in Kingsport. Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine (LMU-CDM) teamed up with Appalachian Miles for Smiles and Health Wagon to host the free dental clinic Monday, […]
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A local church is ready to welcome you in open arms. Manley Baptist Church has been serving the Hamblen Co. community for over 50 years and has a total of 3 pastors since its’ doors opened. Current Senior Pastor, Tony Buchanan, is proud to...
(WJHL) Ashley Cavendar, Volunteer Chair, and Katie Houston, Wellness Chair of Blum Plum tell us what we can expect during the two day festival in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit www.BluePlum.org.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration returning to Johnson City after a two-year pause, organizers released new details on Friday about this year’s event. The 35th annual celebration will take place on the grounds of Freedom Hall Civic Center on Sunday, July 3. The evening will kick off at 5 […]
Tennessee Hills Brewstillery hosts ‘Pups and Pints’ …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office to run blood drive …. Fire destroys SWVA home, American Red Cross assisting …. Hurley, VA man charged with arson, multiple felonies …. Doughboys, River Riders fall at home on Saturday. Thousands of car enthusiasts...
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Tennessee Hills Brewstillery as the region’s best brewery alongside 16 leading nominees and three other finalists: Little Animals Brewery Watauga Brewing Company Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. (WJHL) – Brewing is an exact science, but at the […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the cost of food high, feeding the family is becoming harder than ever for some. Luckily, community members are stepping up to care for those who may be struggling. “Blessing Boxes” are little pantries working towards solving a big problem. A box was put up by Rachel Lawson and fellow […]
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — It's been just under a year since the Jolley family broke ground on an "It could happen" project. On Saturday, the family stood before the town of Morristown to say "It did!" The Jolley Park off West Morris Boulevard was built in memory of Eugene “Gene”...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy night on the motor mile Saturday as officials with Autonation brought back ‘Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee After Dark’. The event featured a slew of vehicles, food, merchandise and more. Organizers told News Channel 11 that the goal of the car show is to bring out as […]
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the nation continues to mourn victims of mass shootings in Texas, Buffalo and Oklahoma, mothers in the Tri-Cities are discussing gun violence and how they can work towards positive change. “We’re heartbroken, devastated, me personally, being a mom of a school age child, I can’t even fathom how that feels,” […]
What was your first job? Aside from holding a paper route for the Kingsport Times News and mowing multiple yards in my community, my first taxable job when I turned 15 was the old Oakwood Grocery Market on West Sullivan Street. How did you get your first job? I applied,...
KNOXVILLE (WATE) — More people in Knoxville are experiencing homelessness and COVID-19 is playing a role but groups dedicated to helping those neighbors are offering explanations which defy assumptions about the impact of the virus. Bo Williams and the Tennessee This Week pundits dove into the issue Sunday and...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Challenger, the bald eagle, is going to have a new home soon, along with other birds of prey after Project Eagle’s groundbreaking eight months ago. WATE 6 went back to see how things are going at the construction site. There’s a lot of activity on the 57 acres of land in […]
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City or you can give them a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle. TV station WCYB reports the dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute. Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Two Confederate statues in Washington County, Virginia are the start of a new veterans memorial park. At a Friday dedication, organizers told News Channel 11 that the June 3 date was significant because the statues had originally been dedicated 140 years prior on the same date. “Our great ancestors dedicated this […]
Comments / 0