ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe Could All Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhrEm_0fx6pyEr00

Manchester United could be set tom offload a number of central defenders this summer as Erik Ten Hag plans a defensive overhaul at Old Trafford, according to a new report.

Manchester United could be set tom offload a number of central defenders this summer as Erik Ten Hag plans a defensive overhaul at Old Trafford, according to a new report.

The three central defenders that are being rumoured to all possibly leave United this summer are Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Bailly has failed to find a place in the United team after a run of injuries have limited his playtime.

Jones is set to finally leave United this summer having only played a number of games in the last few years.

Tuanzebe however could be the most sellable asset out of the three having had two loan spells at both Aston Villa and Napoli.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to a new report from United reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, "Central defenders Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe could all leave United in the summer. United explored a possible swap deal involving Bailly and Torres last year."

United are understood to be able to increase their summer budget if they can sell any current assets at the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Eric Striker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Jesus, De Jong, Raphinha, Salah, Mourinho, Mane

Manchester United are hoping they can lure Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer with the 30-year-old's short-term deal at Brentford at an end. (Sunday Mirror) United also remain confident of signing Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sport via Daily Star Sunday) Arsenal are willing to offer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
795
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy