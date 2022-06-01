ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Painful Reason Why Ninja Hasn't Been Streaming

By Nicholas Wilson
SVG
SVG
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It feels like it was just yesterday that Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was on top of the world. In 2018, Ninja exploded in popularity (per CNN), thanks to his impressive "Fortnite" gameplay and hilarious commentary. Despite having a shady side, Ninja continued to experience unprecedented growth on Twitch alongside "Fortnite"...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Switch Online's Latest Nintendo 64 Title Is Broken

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack has been a subject of controversy since it was first announced. After months of rumors that the Nintendo 64 was coming to the online service, Nintendo finally revealed the console, along with a small selection of games. Shortly after that, Nintendo shared that the service would be exclusive to a higher paid tier, resulting in Nintendo's most disliked announcement on YouTube. Now, fans have had to deal with a slow release schedule, with Nintendo dropping one new game for the service every month. This crawling cadence has made Nintendo Switch owners try and savor the monthly Nintendo 64 titles, but the latest one has made it hard to do that.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Elden Ring Mod Is Taking Co-Op Up A Notch

Released earlier this year, FromSoftware's "Elden Ring" borrowed several cues from its own "Dark Souls" games and took the "Soulslike" genre to new heights. It broke sales records in only a day, and with the game's director promising more "Elden Ring"-branded content on the way, the buzz has yet to die down.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Disguised Toast Reveals His Biggest Regret About Facebook Gaming

It's a big decision for streamers to commit to a platform, especially when they run the risk of losing a large pre-existing audience. For Disguised Toast, finding a home for his content has been quite the process. Fans were quite taken aback in 2019 when the star left his over a million Twitch followers for an exclusive deal with Facebook Gaming, though after learning about the difference in payment between the two platforms, it was clearly a no-brainer.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason GTA Makes Up Its Own Products

Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto" series is known for its satirical take on the world. This may be best exemplified by its brands and franchises, such as the famous Cluckin' Bell and Lifeinvader app, which parody real companies. There are a few reasons why Rockstar might make up its own labels....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Platform#Video Game#Cnn#Mixer
SVG

TikTok's Gaming Push Is Turning Heads

TikTok apparently has plans to get into the gaming market, similar to how Netflix is testing out mobile games. According to a report by Reuters, TikTok is planning to make a massive push into video games, starting with Vietnam as a test market. The games in question are smaller, minigame-style titles, comparable to internet flash games. The aim is to not only increase ad revenue on the app, but also increase the amount of time its 1 billion monthly users spend on the platform. TikTok is going to pull from its parent company ByteDance's catalog of smaller mobile games to add to the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Tragic Details About Ludwig

Ludwig Ahgren is undisputedly one of the most popular streamers in the world. He made his name through playing popular Nintendo titles such as "Super Smash Bros.," "Mario Party," and "Pokémon," before moving into a variety of different types of entertainment He was also one of the streamers who blew up in 2021 playing "Among Us." It was at that point that he took the title as the most subscribed streamer on Twitch, unseating Ninja during his legendary 31-day subathon (during which time he didn't stop streaming). Then, Twitch's biggest rising star ended the year by leaving the platform in spectacular fashion, making a video in which he blew up an old purple car and drove away in a shiny new red one to announce that he was switching over to YouTube. His YouTube channel now has 2.95 million subscribers and he now streams to an average of 25 thousand viewers (per Win.gg).
GAMBLING
SVG

Ice Poseidon Reveals The Tragic Results Of Viewer Harassment

Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino used to be one of the most popular IRL streamers on Twitch until a swatting incident forced him off the platform. In a recent documentary created by Dexerto, Denino spoke about the dangers of streaming and the horrific incidents he came across, such as a homeless man bleeding out in public. However, swatting left the greatest mark on his psyche.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
SVG

The Real Reason xQc Turned Down $1 Million

Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time on Twitch probably knows that xQc is consistently one of the biggest streamers on the platform. The controversial content creator has seen numerous bans over the years, but he has always returned and managed to maintain his popularity. He currently has 10.8 million followers and regularly streams to audiences of well over 100 thousand viewers. As many who see those numbers might imagine, he has also managed to remain one of the best paid Twitch streamers. Even though the 2021 Twitch leaks revealed Critical Role to be the highest earner on the platform, xQc was a relatively close second, reportedly earning nearly $8.5 million between August 2019 and October 2021 in bits and subs alone. Of course, that isn't the only source of his income. Popular streamers are regularly approached about sponsorships and advertising deals, some of which can involve seven or even eight-figure payments to the entertainer in question.
GAMBLING
SVG

The Real Reason Hearthstone Is Giving Refunds For Drek'Thar

Blizzard seems to be trying to avoid any extra controversy with its fans, this time getting ahead of a "Hearthstone" nerf that would have been very upsetting to some players. Blizzard was recently threatened by some parents over "Hearthstone" having loot box-like mechanics in its card packs. In the Patch Notes for the upcoming 23.2.2 update, Blizzard revealed that the card Drek'Thar was getting nerfed, with its battlecry, an ability activated upon summoning, getting changed from summoning two minions to just one. While cards in digital TCGs get changed all the time, this one is controversial because of a special version of the card that Blizzard sold.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Streamers You Never Knew Spoke Multiple Languages

Streaming can sometimes seem like a career anyone could do. To the untrained eye, individuals simply log on to their favorite streaming platform and share their thoughts with the rest of the world. Sometimes they play games, but they don't have to — and even when they do delve into the world of video games, they don't have to be particularly good at them. Though it's generally taboo for streamers to leak personal information online – both for their own safety and privacy – there's often no harm in letting a few of their hidden skills slip on-air. After all, who wouldn't be proud to be multilingual?
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The 13 Best Games on PS5 Right Now

When the PlayStation 5 launched in 2019, it started out with a modest games library. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are great, but not self-contained killer apps unto themselves. A year and a half later, the PS5 has an impressive catalog of titles. Many are worth going out of your way to play.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Pokimane Puts Her Foot Down On Gambling Streams

Twitch has a gambling problem, and Imane "Pokimane" Anys isn't having it. She's one of the biggest streamers against gambling on Twitch and still is, despite friends like Felix "xQc" Lengyel who are deep in the meta. That didn't stop viewers from wondering if it was just a money issue, though. In one of her most recent streams, Pokimane stomped her foot on the question of if she would even consider a gambling sponsor once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Dead Space's Creator Feels Conflicted About The Remake

The original creator of "Dead Space" feels a bit weird about the remake that EA is currently working on. In an interview with Game Informer in its magazine (via IGN,) "Dead Space" creator Glen Schofield shared his feelings about EA remaking the original game without him. "I took [the announcement] as a compliment. I still do take it as a compliment. I'm still kind of bummed about it too. There's this weird, weird thing, like you're not attached to your own game," Schofield said. "It's a weird feeling. [...] They want to make a game better than the one you made."
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

RIP Daybreak's Marvel MMO

The art of making video games is difficult. Not only does it take tons of manpower, it also requires a lot of time. There are many moving parts when it comes to conceptualizing and developing a game, and when something goes wrong, it can derail an entire project and lead to its cancellation. One such thing may have happened to a "Marvel" MMO in development at Daybreak Game Company in 2018, which was allegedly abandoned in the wake of employee layoffs (via Massively OP). Based on an investor report from Enad Global 7 (EG7), Daybreak's parent company, the project was then revived in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Fortnite Pro's Deleted Video Is Causing An Uproar

Epic Games has seen its fair share of past scandals regarding "Fortnite," the hit battle royale released nearly five years ago. This week, that has extended to a competitive "Fortnite" player making racially-charged statements ahead of the finals for the Fortnite Champion Series tournament. Competitive player Sin has confirmed the...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Addresses New PlayStation Plus Upgrades Following Backlash

PlayStation finally confirmed what fans expected by announcing that it would soon be restructuring its PS Plus system to include streaming games, similar to Xbox's Game Pass. Of course, not long after its announcement, PlayStation upset gamers with the details of PS Plus' new tiered system, with each tier coming at a different price point. Perhaps most disappointingly, PlayStation also explained that it would be leaving AAA games out of its new PS Plus launch, negating part of what makes Game Pass so appealing to customers.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Callisto Protocol Says Goodbye To PUBG

An upcoming horror sci-fi game just lost its connection to one of the biggest battle royales in the world. Despite "The Callisto Protocol" being unveiled as part of the "PUBG" universe, the developers have walked that back, stating that it made more sense for it to be in its own universe. This news was shared by Glen Schofield, the founder and CEO of Striking Distance Studios, in a tweet. "It no longer takes place in the 'PUBG' Universe. It was originally part of the 'PUBG' timeline, but grew into its own world. 'PUBG' is awesome, [and] we will still have little surprises for fans, but 'TCP' is its own world, story and universe," Schofield said.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

MultiVersus Players Already Want One Character Fixed

In case you've missed it, the closed alpha for "MultiVersus" began on May 19 and it's been creating a fair amount of positive buzz. This "Super Smash Bros."-inspired platform brawler with Warner Bros. characters is promising an enormous cast of characters when it launches, including cheeky meme references such as Ultra Instinct Shaggy. Even though the game, which is planned to be free-to-play, is currently available only to those invited via email, an impassioned community is quickly rising around the title. Mods are already making the game weirder and it has even replaced "Smash Bros." at this year's EVO.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Twisted Metal TV Series Nabs Its Second MCU Actor

Are you tired of movie and TV adaptations of video games? Sony sure hopes you aren't! The "Halo" series just finished its first season, "Alan Wake" fans just got great TV news, and now it's time to resurrect the high-speed, nightmare fuel-injected action of "Twisted Metal." Fans have known for a little over a year that the "Deadpool" writers are adapting this M-rated PlayStation classic for television, but additional details continue to surface all the time.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy