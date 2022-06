Two adults and one child were hospitalized following an accident in Osceola County on Sunday, officials said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver in a Ford Expedition was traveling west on Irlo Bronson Highway in the outside lane before colliding with the rear of a Toyota Corolla that was stopped at the intersection of Irlo Bronson and Arthur Gallagher Boulevard.

