ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

J.Lo’s Latest Manicure Includes a Shout Out To Ben Affleck

By editorial standards
NYLON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, celebrity couples (and regular couples alike) have found ways to memorialize their love on their bodies— the most obvious way being by getting questionable, if cute, couples tattoos. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos, exes Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got the same quote tattooed while...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Flashes Ben Affleck Engagement Ring Alongside New 'J x B' Manicure

Jennifer Lopez is nailing it when it comes to her love with fiancé, Ben Affleck! On Tuesday, nail artist Tom Bachik shared a picture of the 52-year-old's latest manicure -- dedicated to her love. “If you know… then you know 🏹 Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik 💅🏼🔥 Nail Color “ Dune ” by @the_gelbottle_inc,” Bachik captioned the picture.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Megan Fox
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jennifer Lopez
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manicure#Nail Art#Tattoos#Mgk#Polish
StyleCaster

Jen Aniston Just Joked About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt After Revealing it Sent Her to ‘Therapy’

Click here to read the full article. Blast from the past. Jennifer Aniston opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt on the Ellen Show. The Friends star joked around about her marriage with the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star during her final appearance on the last episode of the daytime talk show. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Morning Show star about how she felt about the completion of her iconic sitcom in 2004, Jennifer recalled, “I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.” She went on to joke, “I just...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Step Out In NYC After She Publicly Supported His Album: Photos

Could Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles be jetting off on another romantic trip so soon after their Italian getaway? That was the question on fans’ minds as the pair were spotted at a New York airport together on Sunday, May 22. The superstar couple kept a low profile as the actress/director, 38, rocked a black jacket and jeans, while the “As It Was” hitmaker, 28, was twinning in a dark peacoat and denim, as seen in photos here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Cutout Dress For Malibu Date Night With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous as she grabbed a bite with her husband Travis Barker at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday, June 1. The 43-year-old reality star stunned in a black dress with diamond-shaped cutouts down the sides, as she held the 46-year-old drummer’s hand heading the car. She completed the outfit with some extra tall platform boots that matched her dress. The Poosh founder also had her hair styled in a ponytail for the date night.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

National Doughnut Day: See Lizzo, Ben Affleck & More Stars Snacking On Sweet Treats

National Doughnut Day falls on June 3 this year, which means it’s the perfect excuse to buy some doughnuts (or donuts, depending on your preferred choice of spelling) and indulge in the sweetness without feeling any guilt, right? If you need some inspiration, these celebrities have ALL done it. From Chrissy Teigen to Mila Kunis, Lizzo and more, we’ve rounded up some stars who have had NO shame when it comes to stuffing their faces with donuts.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy