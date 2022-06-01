ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M-Braves to host Physician Recognition Night

By Biancca Ball
 5 days ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA), along with the MSway Campaign and the Mississippi Braves, will host a Physician Recognition Night at the M-Braves’ June 1 game.

Medical professionals and all first responders and their immediate family members will receive free admission to the game. Eligible attendees will need to present their work ID at the ticket window to receive their free entrance into the ballgame.

New Mississippi WIC options available amid infant formula shortage

The game starts at 6:35 p.m., and gates will open at 5:35 p.m.

Geri Weiland, MD, President of the Mississippi State Medical Association, will be throwing out the first pitch of the game.

“We are excited to partner with the Mississippi Braves in honoring Mississippi physicians,” Dr. Weiland stated. “The pandemic has placed significant hardship on the medical community and first responders. This evening with the Mississippi Braves is well deserved and we are grateful for this opportunity.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

