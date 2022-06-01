ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tourist gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park after getting too close

By Daily Montanan Staff
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
In this file photo, bison gather on Blacktail Deer Plateau in Yellowstone National Park. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

A 25-year-old female from Grove City, Ohio, was gored and treated for injuries Thursday morning after she approached a bison to within 10 feet, Yellowstone National Park said Tuesday in a news release.

Park regulations require visitors to stay 25 yards away from bison. But the woman and two others got closer to the animal, and the bison gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin north of Old Faithful, the park said.

The woman sustained other injuries, the park said, and she was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls after being treated by park emergency medical providers.

The park reminded people that bison can run three times faster than humans.

“The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share,” the park said in the news release.

The park also gave the following advice and information for dealing with wild animals:

  • Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached . When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.
  • This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison by getting too close to the animal, and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual.
  • Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.
  • Read more about safety in the park , including how to behave around wildlife.
  • Visitors: This year marks 150 years of Yellowstone. Protect the park today and for future generations. Take the Yellowstone Pledge !

The Daily Montanan, like the Idaho Capital Sun, is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Darrell Ehrlick for questions: info@dailymontanan.com. Follow Daily Montanan on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Tourist gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park after getting too close appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 3

#Yellowstone National Park#Bison#Goring#Bears#Accident#The National Park Service
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

