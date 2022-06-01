ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

2 injured in crash of small plane in Northern California

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

A pilot and passenger were injured when a small plane crashed and burned near a private landing strip in Northern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday near Willits, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

A witness told deputies that the pilot and passenger had significant injuries and were transported to a local hospital by a family member of the pilot. They were later taken to an out-of-county hospital for further treatment.

The pilot was only identified as a 33-year-old man from Willits. The passenger was described only as being 26 years old.

The plane was almost completely destroyed by the fire, which was extinguished by Cal Fire. The aircraft's make and model were not known.

“The cause of the crash was unknown at the time and the incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified of this incident,” the Sheriff's Office said.

Willits is about 125 miles (201 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

This story has been corrected to show the crash occurred Monday, not Tuesday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

